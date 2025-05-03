Previous
Sunrse over Buffalo by darchibald
Sunrse over Buffalo

Some street art I saw on the walk.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Christine Sztukowski ace
I like it
May 4th, 2025  
katy ace
it looks like a fantastic piece
May 4th, 2025  
Tim Krywulak ace
Nice mural.
May 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Nice find
May 4th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great mural with the addition of the street scene.
May 4th, 2025  
