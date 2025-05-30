Previous
PVC Man by darchibald
15 / 365

PVC Man

I've been passing this guy for a few years, finally stopped and took his portrait.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
4% complete

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Ha!! Thanks for the laugh!
May 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😀😂😀😂😂 too cute
May 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha this is brilliant.
May 31st, 2025  
