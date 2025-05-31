Roadside Crosses
This is a state where nothing marks the spot
officially. They crop up now and then
out on the Freeway, or in rustic plots
sometimes, near S-curves in the country, when
the corn's knee-high: a cross, or even two
or three, made out of poles or boards, white-
washed or painted. They seem to have a view
of nothing at all: only the blurred lights
of oncoming cars, and the eighteen-wheelers
roaring by. Memory has a harsh sting-
blown back like the fine grit that settles
while you walk here now-no special healer,
merely a friend or brother, stopped to bring
a can of flowers, to set among the nettles.