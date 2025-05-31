Roadside Crosses

This is a state where nothing marks the spot

officially. They crop up now and then

out on the Freeway, or in rustic plots

sometimes, near S-curves in the country, when

the corn's knee-high: a cross, or even two

or three, made out of poles or boards, white-

washed or painted. They seem to have a view

of nothing at all: only the blurred lights

of oncoming cars, and the eighteen-wheelers

roaring by. Memory has a harsh sting-

blown back like the fine grit that settles

while you walk here now-no special healer,

merely a friend or brother, stopped to bring

a can of flowers, to set among the nettles.



Jared Carter