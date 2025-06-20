Previous
Next
Lady Butterfly by darchibald
18 / 365

Lady Butterfly

She was dancing to the hard driving sounds of Bat Sabbath.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Awesome!
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact