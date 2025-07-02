Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
21 / 365
Taking my photo?
Not sure who or what he was taking a photo of, but it seemed liked we were taking each other's.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2920
photos
94
followers
96
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Latest from all albums
762
453
822
858
454
823
859
763
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-40
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close