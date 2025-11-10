Previous
Tractor by darchibald
40 / 365

Tractor

My second attempt at the Artist Challenge
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
10% complete

Corinne C ace
Great minimalist pic
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
November 10th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV, I love the simplicity
November 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the high key
November 10th, 2025  
