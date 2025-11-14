Previous
Up, Up and Away by darchibald
41 / 365

Up, Up and Away

For the Song Title Challenge. "Up, Up, and Away" by the 5th Dimension
https://youtu.be/UKkNlwpajNk?si=iOrAD69FkyTZV9Bs
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact