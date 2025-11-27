Sign up
42 / 365
Santa vibes
Santa hangs outside of Flomotion Systems, Inc.. This is a 4" exposure. I held the camera at a 45 degree angle for 2" then turned it to the other side for 2".
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th November 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
icm-16
katy
ace
FAV I like the way Santa ends up, looking like a heart!
November 28th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Love it!
November 28th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Brilliant!
November 28th, 2025
