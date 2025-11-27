Previous
Santa vibes by darchibald
42 / 365

Santa vibes

Santa hangs outside of Flomotion Systems, Inc.. This is a 4" exposure. I held the camera at a 45 degree angle for 2" then turned it to the other side for 2".
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV I like the way Santa ends up, looking like a heart!
November 28th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love it!
November 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Brilliant!
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact