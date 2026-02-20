Sign up
In the pit
I was shooting a punk show and these two young people formed their own pit.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th February 2026 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-44
Jerzy
ace
Fun vibe and excellent capture!
February 21st, 2026
