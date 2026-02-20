Previous
In the pit by darchibald
47 / 365

In the pit

I was shooting a punk show and these two young people formed their own pit.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Dave

@darchibald
Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Fun vibe and excellent capture!
February 21st, 2026  
