51 / 365
Leafless
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3858
photos
99
followers
88
following
Views
7
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd March 2026 4:57pm
Tags
abstract-95
