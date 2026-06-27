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A blaze of lilies by darchibald
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A blaze of lilies

My original plunge into ICM was inspired by Eva Polak. She is an ICM and impressionist photographer. Since, I've been inspired Olga Karlovac. This image. I would say, is inspired by Polak and Monet.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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