Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
A blaze of lilies
My original plunge into ICM was inspired by Eva Polak. She is an ICM and impressionist photographer. Since, I've been inspired Olga Karlovac. This image. I would say, is inspired by Polak and Monet.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
4141
photos
96
followers
91
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Latest from all albums
1189
749
1131
1190
59
750
1132
1191
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th June 2026 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artist-inspiration
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close