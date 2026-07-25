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On the rocks
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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3
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Album
Challenges
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NIKON D750
Taken
25th July 2026 2:17pm
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peoplechallenge-48
Rick Schies
ace
That is some rough terrain
August 1st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely bw and tonal range
August 1st, 2026
katy
ace
Very nice in black and white. Not my favorite type of beach, however
August 1st, 2026
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