Previous
23 / 365
Sunset over the swamps
Smeagol enjoying the sunset.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
The Adventures of Smeagol
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
dusk
,
swamps
,
30-shots2024
katy
ace
It looks like it was a pretty day
April 23rd, 2024
amyK
ace
I like the angled framing
April 23rd, 2024
