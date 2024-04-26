Previous
Betrayal by darchibald
27 / 365

Betrayal

Smeagol had thought he found love with Kanari, but Duck swooped in and stole her heart.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

katy ace
Oh no! Cute set up!
April 27th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Oh no, he is tearing up!
April 27th, 2024  
