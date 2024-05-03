Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Erie Canal
The canal is filled and will soon be full of boaters.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
3
2
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
erie canal
,
erie-canal
,
icm
,
canals
Corinne C
ace
An eerie capture of the Erie Canal (sorry I could not resist)
May 4th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Wow
May 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
nice effect
May 4th, 2024
