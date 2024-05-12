Sign up
41 / 365
Hawthorn thorns
! bought this hawthorn for my wife as a wedding gift six years ago.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1252
photos
52
followers
57
following
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
357
40
408
443
358
41
409
444
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th May 2024 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
thorns
,
trees
,
hawthorn
katy
ace
A lovely sentimental gift
May 13th, 2024
