Previous
47 / 365
Butts
For the new "curse" challenge. As an ex-smoker, cigarette butts are bothersome.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1276
photos
54
followers
59
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Latest from all albums
46
363
449
414
364
47
415
450
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th May 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
curse-1
