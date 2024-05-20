Sign up
49 / 365
song sparrow
From the marsh jaunt.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
marsh
,
sparrow
,
swamps
,
song sparrow
katy
ace
Terrific capture of him singing
May 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love spring image.
May 21st, 2024
