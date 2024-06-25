Previous
Cornell by darchibald
85 / 365

Cornell

I wanted Cornell thrown out of school before this year. But, I'm glad they didn't. He matured, stopped causing trouble, and became the first member of his family to graduate. His mom is getting him a car.
25th June 2024

Dave

ace
@darchibald
