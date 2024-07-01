Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
91 / 365
Milkweed past its prime
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1452
photos
59
followers
59
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
407
90
458
493
408
91
459
494
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st July 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milkweed
katy
ace
A perfect Wabisabi post. Black-and-white was the perfect way to process this one.
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close