108 / 365
Man At Work
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1520
photos
62
followers
64
following
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
424
107
475
510
425
108
476
511
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2024 10:12am
Mark St Clair
ace
Love all your B&W's
July 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
Show me a shot of the work in progress and this man in particular
July 22nd, 2024
