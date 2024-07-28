Sign up
118 / 365
Cribbage
They were enjoying the nice day playing cribbage by the lake. Then this guy came along with a camera and disturbed them.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2024 10:12am
katy
ace
They don’t seem to look as if they were disturbed at all by your photography. It’s a great photo.
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great story telling image
July 28th, 2024
