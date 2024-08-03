Sign up
124 / 365
Something-2
While driving through Median, NY I saw this sculpture.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2024 1:54pm
Tags
art
sculpture
scenesoftheroad-69
Jessica Eby
ace
It reminds me of a bicycle chain.
August 3rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
That’s where I left my chain! Awesome capture
August 3rd, 2024
Dave
ace
@princessicajessica
OMG! I never thought of that. It is along a bike path.
August 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They are pretty cool..
August 3rd, 2024
