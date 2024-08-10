Sign up
131 / 365
That star-spangled banner yet wave
Long exposure of the flag at night
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1611
photos
64
followers
65
following
Corinne C
ace
Love it
August 10th, 2024
