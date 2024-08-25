Previous
Heron and Egret by darchibald
146 / 365

Heron and Egret

I have seen herons in trees and I have seen egrets in trees. But, I have never seen a heron and egret share a tree.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Oh my! Great capture!
August 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise