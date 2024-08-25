Sign up
Heron and Egret
I have seen herons in trees and I have seen egrets in trees. But, I have never seen a heron and egret share a tree.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th August 2024 7:16am
Tags
birds
trees
heron
swamps
egrets
roosting
Liz Milne
Oh my! Great capture!
August 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing
August 25th, 2024
