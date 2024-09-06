Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Lilies
Just pointing the camera at stuff.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
0
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th September 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
I like this
September 6th, 2024
