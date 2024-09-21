Previous
Hoot by darchibald
Hoot

Saw him hiding out in a planter.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dave

@darchibald
Wendy
I approve :-)
September 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Cute
September 21st, 2024  
Suzanne
I can't look at this without thinking 'Duolingo'. I don't know whether any other 365ers do languages on Duolingo but this is very like the Duolingo owl
September 21st, 2024  
