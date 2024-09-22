Sign up
174 / 365
Morning Mist-2
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1780
photos
66
followers
67
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd September 2024 7:30am
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful B&W with neat reflections
September 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
I really like the Clarity of the boats and their reflections with that mist in the distance
September 22nd, 2024
