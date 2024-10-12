Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Poplars-2
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1858
photos
66
followers
68
following
53% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2024 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
poplars
,
icm
