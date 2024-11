Fir-2

One of the free lessons at the ICM Photo Academy is "In the Round". It's supposed to somewhat simulate the Pep Ventosa technique. Set the shutter speed to about 20", push the shutter release and count to 5, cover the lens with your hand and run about 1/4 way around your subject, uncover and count to 5, cover, run, until you circle your subject, or you run out of time. It's fun, it's tiring.