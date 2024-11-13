Previous
Floating Statue by darchibald
226 / 365

Floating Statue

Another long exposure technique. 6" exposure, held for three on the tree then quickly moved to the monument.
13th November 2024

Dave

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool
November 14th, 2024  
