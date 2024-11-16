Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Frenzy
Something near the shore had the birds in a frenzy. Probably dead fish.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1994
photos
70
followers
71
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Latest from all albums
227
595
630
538
539
228
596
631
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th November 2024 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
katy
ace
Great catch of them in action
November 16th, 2024
