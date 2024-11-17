Previous
Outlet by darchibald
229 / 365

Outlet

This is the mouth of Golden Hill Creek where it flows into Lake Ontario. Another 8" exposure iwth slight vertical and circular movements.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

