229 / 365
Outlet
This is the mouth of Golden Hill Creek where it flows into Lake Ontario. Another 8" exposure iwth slight vertical and circular movements.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th November 2024 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Wendy
ace
Sweet serendipity
November 17th, 2024
