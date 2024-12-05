Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Winter house
Practicing ICM from a moving car. My wife was driving.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
5
1
Extras
NIKON D750
5th December 2024 2:02pm
Tags
houses
,
impressionism
,
icm
L. H.
ace
I really like these. I had a phone that did it great once but my phone now doesn’t seem to work that well but I will try it again. Maybe it’ll work better if someone’s driving and I’m in their car.
December 6th, 2024
