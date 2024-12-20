Sign up
263 / 365
Shark Girl's Christmas tree
Don't ask me to explain Shark Girl or why she is a fixture at Canalside in Buffalo. I just know one is obligated to take her picture when there.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2133
photos
74
followers
76
following
72% complete
0
Extras
NIKON D750
20th December 2024 4:31pm
street-art-20
,
sms1
