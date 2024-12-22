Sign up
265 / 365
Ornament
A selfie in an ornament on Main Street, Middleport.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2142
photos
74
followers
76
following
72% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd December 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornaments
