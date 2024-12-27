Previous
The Christmas Spirit by darchibald
270 / 365

The Christmas Spirit

27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific shot of them without their awareness of it
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact