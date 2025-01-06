Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
280 / 365
Frozen wind
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2202
photos
79
followers
80
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Latest from all albums
590
279
647
682
591
280
648
683
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th January 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
wind
,
icm
Kathryn M
ace
I like this one....I really must persevere with my ICM this coming year.
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close