Previous
Greetings from Istanbul by darchibald
288 / 365

Greetings from Istanbul

Obviously not taken in Istanbul, but in Niagara Falls. This gentleman asked me to take his photo with his phone, and in return he agreed to let me take one with my camera. He said to title it, "Greeting from Istanbul."
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good portrait
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact