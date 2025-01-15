Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
American Falls-5
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2238
photos
80
followers
84
following
79% complete
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
599
288
656
691
289
600
657
692
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th January 2025 9:34am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
