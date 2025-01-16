Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Through the melting snow-2
THrough my windshield while I sat in my mother-in-law's driveway looking at her neighbor's garage.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th January 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jackie Snider
I can relate to this right now!
January 17th, 2025
