Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
295 / 365
Creek
The Day 9 Kickstart Creativity challenge from ICM Photo Academy is pointillism. One is suppose to use a push-pull technique to give a pointillist effect. Not sure if I was successful.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2262
photos
82
followers
85
following
80% complete
View this month »
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Latest from all albums
605
294
662
697
606
295
663
698
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close