Previous
300 / 365
To the West
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Latest from all albums
299
610
702
667
611
300
668
703
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th January 2025 8:08am
Liz Gooster
ace
That sky is an amazing colour. Great capture
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
