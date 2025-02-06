Sign up
311 / 365
Famiglia Termini
I do not speak Italian, so I first thought this might mean the family ends. But Google translates it to family terms. Could just mean the family Termini.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Dave
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th February 2025 3:05pm
Suzanne
ace
Gothic feel in b&w
February 6th, 2025
