319 / 365
Life's flame slowly died
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
3
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2356
photos
88
followers
94
following
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
627
318
686
721
319
628
687
722
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th February 2025 1:50pm
Tags
cemeteries
,
icm
,
graveyards
Corinne C
ace
A poetic image
February 14th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
darkish beauty :)
February 14th, 2025
