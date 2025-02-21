Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
Bird bath souffle
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cold
Joanne Diochon
ace
It has risen nicely!
February 21st, 2025
