336 / 365
Back of the house
I pulled over to th side of the road today because a friend called. He needed to rant and yell and scream about how our democracy is falling apart. As we were commiserating, I noticed this house and how the tree surrounded it.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2424
photos
89
followers
95
following
92% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd March 2025 3:40pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
March 4th, 2025
