Previous
Back of the house by darchibald
336 / 365

Back of the house

I pulled over to th side of the road today because a friend called. He needed to rant and yell and scream about how our democracy is falling apart. As we were commiserating, I noticed this house and how the tree surrounded it.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact