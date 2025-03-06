Sign up
Previous
339 / 365
Morning grazing
Herd of deer near my house
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2435
photos
89
followers
95
following
92% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th March 2025 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
