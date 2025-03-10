Sign up
343 / 365
Enjoying the day-2
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2451
photos
90
followers
98
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2025 2:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street-120
