Previous
347 / 365
Poppies! Poppies!
Poppies coming up, too.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
flowers
spring
poppies
Karen
ace
I love this sprout of green amongst the brown - an uplifting sight. Wonderful detail.
March 15th, 2025
katy
ace
Remarkable detail, Dave
March 15th, 2025
